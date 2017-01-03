A Forrest City man trying to help a pair of women get to their homes in Benton after their vehicle was involved in a wreck died from injuries suffered in a chain-reaction accident Friday afternoon on Interstate 40 near Palestine.

QCourt approves committee seats, meeting times and holiday schedule - Members of the St. Francis County Quorum Court met for the first time in 2017 on Monday to approve county-observed holidays and committee assignments, as well as to establish the time of Quorum Court meetings. The first meeting of the year followed the swearing in of all county government officials.

Three arrested in series of robberies at Walmart stores in Delta region - Two Texas men and a woman are behind bars for their alleged involvement in a series of Walmart robberies. The group was apprehended in West Memphis on Thursday, after having allegedly robbed the Walmart in Forrest City and Wynne earlier that day.

Registration under way at EACC for spring semester - East Arkansas Community College has announced the dates and times of advising and regular registration for the Spring 2017 semester. Classes will begin Monday, Jan. 9.