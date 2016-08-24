Classic car show returning to SFC Fair lineup

The classic car show at the St. Francis County Fair has quickly become a fair classic in itself and will be returning for its third year.

Randy Cooper, organizer for the car show, said car owners interested in displaying their classic cars during the week of the fair may call him to schedule a time to bring their cars to the fairgrounds.

“All they have to do is contact me and we’ll set up a time to bring the cars out. I’ll be out there Monday, and that’s when we get most of the cars out there and get them set up.”

Cooper said car owners are welcome to leave their cars at the fairgrounds until Sunday, Sept. 4; however, most take them home on Friday night after the fair closes.

“That’s when the crowds get a little more rambunctious, so a lot of people go on and take them home, but we’ve been really lucky so far. We’ve had a really good experience out there the past few years. I’ve left my cars out there until Sunday and everything has been fine,” said Cooper.

The car show replaced the fair’s traditional antique tractor show in 2014 in an effort to bring a new attraction to fair audiences that is more modern and relatable. While the show is relatively modern, the cars are not. Cooper said the classic vehicles from the 50s, 60s and 70s are an appeal to nostalgia for some of the older fairgoers and an exciting look into the past for younger generations.

To contact Cooper, call 870-494-5465.