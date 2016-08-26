Mr. Charles Edison Brannon Sr., age 76, of Searcy died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, at Unity Health in Searcy. He was born Dec. 6, 1939 in Brickeys to the late John Edison and Daisy Faye (Smith) Brannon.

Charles was a long-time employee of Warwick Electronics/Sanyo Manufacturing in Forrest City. He also worked for Medallion Foods in Newport, Land O’Frost and Kholer Stainless, both in Searcy. Charles retired from Yarnell’s Ice Cream Company in Searcy.

Charles leaves behind his wife, Velma Gertrude (Davis); four daughters, Sheila Paul (Keith), Glenda Lewis, Jennifer Brannon and Angela Nicholson (Wade); one son, Charles Edison Brannon II; one brother, Eddie Brannon (Elsie); nine grandchildren, Michelle Wilson (John), Jessica Keown, John Cullum, Amber Jones, April Treat (Brad), Kallie Musgrave, Hannah Henderson and Nick Nicholson; seven great-grandchildren and scores of family and friends. Charles will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by five sisters, two brothers and one grandson, Jessie Lewis.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at the Brannon’s home in Searcy.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174, (901) 287-6308, or to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 2222, Little Rock, AR 72203, (501) 364-1476.

All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home.

