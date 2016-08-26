Ms. Shavon Ara Dulaney, 32, of Jonesboro, died on Aug. 21, 2016, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.

Shavon was born Nov. 21, 1983, in Houston to her father the late Melvin Dulaney and her mother Kim Wallace.

Survivors are her mother Kim Wallace of Chicago; her children Treyvon Dulaney, Narada Rogers Jr., and Shakyra Rogers, all of Jonesboro; brothers, Christopher Jackson, Marc Jackson, Kenyan Jackson and Jordan Upchurch, all of Chicago, and Melvin Dulaney Jr., of Forrest City; sisters, Ida Dulaney of Jonesboro, Ashley Dulaney and Monica Johnson, both of Chicago, and Katara Dulaney of Forrest City.

Shavon was raised in the home of her aunt, Anita Taggart, uncle, Rev. Lee Taggart, and cousin, Shaun Taggart.

The funeral service for Ms. Dulaney will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 27, 2016, at Prosperity M.B.C. in Forrest City. Interment will be in Casteel Cemetery in Forrest City, under the direction of Clay Funeral Home.

