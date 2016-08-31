Mrs. Brinda Gail Herron, age 64, of Palestine, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 3016, at her home in Palestine.

Mrs. Herron was born Aug. 29, 1952, in Grady, and was the daughter of Leonard Earl Alsup and Nadine Hardin Alsup. She lived in St. Francis County most of her life and was a retired employee of Forrest City Medical Center.

Mrs. Herron is survived by two sons, Jerry Wayne Herron Jr. and Ernest Dayton Herron, both of Palestine; one sister, Bobbie Smith and husband, Edward 'Snuffy' Smith of Palestine; five grandchildren, Jesse, Lauren, Amelia, LaShai and Christopher and three great-grandchildren, McKinlee, Kylee and Jase.

She had one brother, Leonard Roy Alsup, who preceded her in death in 1975.

Visitation will be held, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

