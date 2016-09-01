Talent show on schedule tonight at county fair

The annual talent show at the St. Francis County Fair, sponsored by St. Francis County Farm Bureau, will begin tonight at 7.

Admission to the fair is $2 for children ages 12 and under and seniors ages 55 and older, and $3 for all others. Armbands will be available on the midway for $15 each.

For lunch tomorrow, the Kountry Kitchen will be serving fried chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, corn and sweet potatoes. A barbecue plate is also available.

The fair continues through Saturday at the Wiley T. Jones Fairgrounds.