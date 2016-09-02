Deacon Elliott Eugene Mills was born Dec. 25, 1969, in Forrest City, to Eliagh Johnson and Louise Crawford.

He confessed his life at an early age at Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Armstead Slayton. He later became a member of Divine Truth Ministries in August 2006 in North Little Rock, under the leadership of Pastor Fred L. Caldwell Sr. He was a faithful member until his health failed. He served as a Deacon, vice president of the men’s department, and he was also part of the Praise Team. He loved his church family. He departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016.

Elliott was a 1988 graduate of Forrest City High School. In his pastime, he enjoyed coaching his little league football team, the Mighty Vikings. He loved cooking, singing and spending time with his son and grandson. Elliott had several jobs. He was a chef and did janitorial and environmental services.

Elliott was preceded in death by his stepfather, Willie Crawford Jr. and his brothers, Eric Mills, Phil Crawford Sr., and Willie Crawford III.

He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Alijah Mills of Jacksonville; one grandson, Legend Mills of Jacksonville; his mother, Louise Crawford of Forrest City; father, Eliagh Johnson of Minnesota; sisters, Patricia Mills of Little Rock, Torsha Mills and Marsha Mills, both of Forrest City; brothers, Johnny Mills of Tucker and Corey Gatewood of Sacramento, Calif. Step siblings, Merlene Hawkins (Melvin) of Little Rock, Carter Ray Crawford, Vicky Sheppard, Tisha Davenport (Kendrick), Dwight Crawford, Latoya Hearns and Xavier Jones, all of Forrest City, Donald Crawford (Sylvia) of Magnolia, Hazel Dale of Madison, Victor Crawford (Rose) of Marion, Latrice Hearns of Suffolk, Va., a special cousin, Daryl Gatewood (Mary); and a host of uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Kincaid Funeral Services, 2615 S. Washington, Forrest City.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at New Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church. Immediately following, interment will be in Forrest Park Cemetery.

