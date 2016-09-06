Mrs. Carolyn Boyce, age 59, of Forrest City, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, at her home in Forrest City. She had been in poor health for the past three years.

Mrs. Boyce was born Nov. 13, 1956, in Forrest City, and was the daughter of Cleveland Davis and Kathleen Hardy Davis. She lived in St. Francis County all of her life, had been employed as a C.N.A. for Crestpark Retirement Inn, and was a member of the Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church in Colt.

Mrs. Boyce married Gary Boyce in 2005, and he survives her along with one stepdaughter, Jamie Holiday of Wheatley; one brother, Marion Davis of Forrest City, and two step-grandchildren, Caleb and Justin.

Visitation will be this evening, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Services for Mrs. Boyce will be held graveside at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept.. 7, 2016, at the Lindsey Cemetery in Forrest City.

Visit the online registry at stevensfuneralhome.net.