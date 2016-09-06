Mrs. Paulyne V. Wilkie, age 103, of Forrest City, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, at her home.

Mrs. Wilkie was born Sept. 16, 1912, in Slate Springs, Miss. She was the daughter of John Glenn Vance and Addie Wells Vance. She was a homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Forrest City. She was also a member of the Cosmos Club.

Mrs. Wilkie married Thomas W. Wilkie Jr., in 1934 and he preceded her in death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by a son, Bill Wilkie, in 2012.

She is survived by a daughter, Van Paula Wilkie of Forrest City; a son, Tony Wilkie and wife Pat of Forrest City; two granddaughters, Allison Shafer and husband Joe and Ashley Havens and husband Collin; four great-grandchildren J.B. Shafer, Abigail Shafer, Ayden Havens and Annslee Havens. She is also survived by a nephew, Wayne Vance, and two great-nephews, Ryan and Wade Vance.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, at Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

