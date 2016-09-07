Mrs. Bertsie Clark, age 98, of Forrest City, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, at the Crestpark Retirement Inn in Forrest City.

Mrs. Clark was born Sept. 27, 1917, in Widener, and was the daughter of Martin L. Stewart and Ella Kendrick Stewart. She lived in St. Francis County all of her life, was a housewife and a member of the Ragland Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Clark married Paul A. Clark and he preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Carolyn Simmons and Dianne Murphy Carter; three brothers, Charlie Stewart, M.L. Stewart and Robert Stewart and three sisters, Mary May Stewart, Wilmer Ryan and Mattie Ambrose.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathryn May of Gassville and Bonnie Cox of Sevierville, Tenn.; two sons, Paul Wayne Clark and Danny Clark, both of Forrest City; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 32 great-great-grandchldren, and three great-great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, beginning at 1 p.m., and continuing until the time of the service at 2 p.m., at the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery.

Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

