Mr. Isaiah White, age 71, of Forrest City, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Forrest City Medical Center.

Isaiah was born March 28, 1945, in New Heart, to the late Sam White and Ida White.

Survivors are spouse, Dorothy White, of Forrest City; children, Cornell Wade of Chicago, Michael Anthony Davis of Caldwell, David Jerome White of El Dorado, Texas, Kanedra White of Dallas and Alexander White, Albert Sherman White, Maria Davis, Korey Nicole White, Kadreetia White and Barbara Jean Metcalf, all of Forrest City; brothers, Sam White of Chicago, Hezekiah White of Widener, Leroy White, Alonza White, Theodis White, Johnny White and Albert White, all of Forrest City, Willie White of Widener and Henry Lee of Madison; sisters, Samella Jones and Dorothy Williamson, both of Forrest City; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Clay Funeral Home, 2522 E. Broadway in Forrest City.

The funeral service for Mr. White will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, the Greater Mt. Moriah MBC in Caldwell. Interment will be in Casteel Cemetery near Forrest City.

