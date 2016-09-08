Mr. James Brady, age 89, of Palestine, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at the St. Bernard's Hospital in Jonesboro. He had been in the hospital for the past three days.

Mr. Brady was born July 27, 1927, in Marianna, and was the son of Lon Brady and Sarah Huckaba Brady. He lived in St. Francis County most all of his life, was a truck driver and in construction. He was a member of the Ridgewood Baptist Church.

Mr. Brady is survived by three nephews, Larry Smith of Forrest City, Edward Smith of Palestine and Avery Smith of Crawfordsville and two nieces, Sara Tedder of Forrest City and Tammy Hankins of Beck Spur.

Services for Mr. Brady will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, with burial in Bell Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

