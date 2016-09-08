Willaim Sharp

William Sharp Jr., was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Whitmore to Willie and Priscilla Sharp. He departed his earthly journey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at his home.

He was preceded in death by both of parents; his sister, Katie Sharp Walker; his uncle and aunt, Leroy and Betty Washington, who raised him, and his grandparents, Jonas and Helen Hardrick.

He leaves to cherish his memories his long-time companion, Dorothy Summage; his sisters, Dorothy (Terrance) Chancellar of Greenwood, Ill., Jackie and Carolyn Sharp and Diane (Charles) Lewis, all of Robbin, Ill., Lenetta (George) Staples of Country Club, Ill.; three aunts, Irene Moore of Widener, Clara (Ulysses) Pruitt of Forrest City and Maesola (Lewis) Mason, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and a very special friend, Minister Otis Dawson.

Visitation for Mr. Sharp will be held at Kincaid Funeral Services, 2615 S. Washington, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The funeral service will be in the chapel of Kincaid Funeral Services on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at 11 a.m., with Minister Otis Dawson delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Casteel Cemetery, with arrangements under the direction of Kincaid Funeral Services, Inc.

Share memories or express condolences by signing the guestbook at www.kincaidfuneralservices.com.