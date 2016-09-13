Mary Mosley

Mrs. Mary 'Mickey' Mosley, age 84, of Caldwell, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at the Crestpark Retirement Inn in Forrest City.

Mrs. Mosley was born May 23, 1932, in Malden, Mo., and was the daughter of Caleb Jones and Pansey Graham Jones. She lived in St. Francis County most all of her life, was a housewife, decorator and artist, and was a member of the Ridgewood Baptist Church.

Mrs. Mosley married Bob Mosley in 1948, and he preceded her in death in 2004. She was also preceded in death by a son, Bob Mosley Jr.

She is survived by one son, John Mosley, and wife Debbie, of Pell City, Ala.; one daughter, Liz Patterson, and husband Ken, of Caldwell; two brothers, Johnny Jones and Ellis Jones; seven grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Ridgewood Baptist Church at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016,

The family requests memorials be made to Ridgewood Baptist Church, 4002 Hwy. 1 North, Forrest City, AR 72335.

