Mrs. Bernice Jordan, age 90, of Springfield, Mo., passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at her home.

Mrs. Jordan was born Jan. 3, 1926, to the late Tom Eason and Kathleen Butler Eason in Hughes.

Survivors include three sons, Richard Jordan, Johnny L. Jordan and Perry Jordan, all of Springfield, Mo.; one stepson, Johnny Dortch of Joliet, Ill.; six daughters, Annie Evans, Mae Ella Houston and Virgil Burns, all of Hughes, Dorothy Thomas of Toledo, Ohio and Reda Jordan and Louise McDonald of Springfield, Mo.; one brother, Charles Eason of New York; one sister, Shirley Eason of New York; 24 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at 11 a.m., at Rising Sun M.B. Church with Bishop Danny Montgomery Sr., officiating. A viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.

New Eden Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.