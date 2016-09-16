Mamie Millicent Henry Stewart (affectionately called “Shug”), age 95, of Brinkley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at her home.

She was born Oct. 2, 1920, to Viola Shelton Henry and James Washington Henry in Fordyce. At an early age, she joined Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member for most of her life.

Mamie graduated from A. M. and N. College in Pine Bluff, and was a dedicated teacher for 38 years. She began her career in Dallas County. After a few years, she relocated to Cotton Plant, where she spent most of her teaching career. There, she met and married Robert Stewart, Sr.

Mamie’s parents, husband, one brother, James Arthur Henry; three sisters, Jessie Mae Hillard, Eula L. Carter and Georgia Lucille Henry and grandson, Robert Michael Stewart, preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memories Robert (Marcia) Stewart Jr., Julie (Freddie) Scott and Wanda (Charlie) Gooden; three grandchildren, who especially loved her stories, Darren Scott, Maya (Eli) Scott-Garrard, Remilaku (Tyrone) Stewart Nash and Jeremy Stewart; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Saturday Sept. 17, 2016, at Mt. Sinai M. B. Church at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Ricky Benson officiating.

New Eden Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.