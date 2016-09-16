Mrs. Murline Byers, age 63, of Forrest City, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at Forrest City Medical Center.

Mrs. Byers was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Palestine, to the late Emmit Hall and Pearlie Walker.

Survivors are her spouse, Anderson Byers, of Forrest City; her children, DeCorien Byers of Ft. Worth, Texas, Jeremy Byers and Amber Byers, both of Little Rock, and Marcus Byers of Forrest City and one brother, Solomon Taylor of Forrest City.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m., today, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Clay Funeral Home, 2522 E. Broadway in Forrest City.

The funeral service for Mrs. Byers will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept.17, 2016, at Salem Baptist Church in Forrest City. Interment will be in Jericho Cemetery in Palestine, under the direction of Clay Funeral Home.

