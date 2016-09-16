Ola Estell Hill

Mrs. Ola Estell (Johnson) Hill, age 94, of Palestine, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, at her home in Palestine.

Mrs. Hill was born, Nov. 12, 1921, in Vernon, Ala., and was the daughter of Barry Largus Johnson and Mary Elizabeth Johnson. She lived in St. Francis County most of her life, was a homemaker, a master quilter, and a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. She loved to sing praises and share her testimony of her love for Jesus. She was a member of the Oak Hill Church of God.

Mrs. Hill married Walter Hill on July 3, 1944, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Judy Ann; one son, Onnie Hill; and five grandchildren, Emily Rose Cox, infant Tanner Threat, Tommy Roberts, Chelly Meggs and Crissy Drake.

She is survived by six daughters, Helen (James) Roberts, Bannie (Cecil) Meggs, Dorothy (Sam) Threat, all of Palestine, Wilma (Richard) Thomason and Sue (Larry) Jayroe, all of Forrest City, and Kay (Phil) Cox of Hot Springs; one sister, Irene Schmeiser of Ridgecrest, Calif.; 27 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.

Services for Mrs. Hill will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, with burial in Bell Cemetery.

Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

