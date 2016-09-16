Mr. Ricky Marvin Mathes, of Forrest City, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Wynne.

Ricky was born Sept. 1, 1956, in Visalia, Calif., to Marvin Hoody and Meda Elizabeth Flowers Mathes. He was the owner and operator of Mathes Auto Repair in Forrest City. Ricky was a member of Oak Hill Church of God.

He married Denise Danielle Harris and she survives him along with his son, Marvin Wayne Mathes and wife Misty of Forrest City; daughters, Wendy Marie Roberts and husband Darrel and Sarah Lawrence and husband Andy, all of Forrest City, Nikki Hatcher and Jessica Varner and husband Morgan, all of Dardanelle and Celeste Vanaman and husband Charlie of Springdale; parents, Dorothy and Roy Peterson of Colt; brothers, Paul Mathes of Williamsport, Tenn., Douglas Mathes of Palestine and Steve Mathes of Siloam Springs; sisters, Lorlee Evans of Illinois, Diane Trim and Teresa Micheals of Forrest City and 17 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Hoody Mathes Jr., and his parents, Marvin and Meda Mathes.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Kernodle Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at 2 p.m., at Kernodle Funeral Home with burial in Lindsey Cemetery.

Kernodle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visit the online guestbook at www.kernodlefh.com