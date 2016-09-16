Mr. Robert L. Bowen, age 79, of Forrest City, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, at Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City. He had been in the hospital for the past week.

Mr. Bowen was born Aug.15, 1937, in Bell City, Mo., and was the son of Harland Bowen and Myrtle Broom Bowen. He lived in Forrest City most all of his life, was a farmer and a member of the Village Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Bowen married Betty Davis in 1960, and she survives him along with two sons, Mike Davis and Robert Keith Bowen, both of Forrest City; one daughter, Cathy Adams of Marion, Ill.; one brother, Frank Bowen of Porterville, Mo.; four grandchildren, Brandon, Alex, Crissy and Bradley, and one great-grandchild, Sara Kate.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Earline, Geraldine and Pearly, and one brother, James Bowen.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, beginning at 10 a.m., at Stevens Funeral Home, continuing until the time of the graveside service.

Services for Mr. Bowen will be held graveside at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Forrest Park Cemetery in Forrest City.

Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

