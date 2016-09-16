William Therrel Gilmer, age 82, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

He was born Nov. 3,1933, in Randolph Pontotoc County, Miss., to George Marlin and Mary Catherine Terry Gilmer. At the age of 6, Therrel moved to Arkansas, graduated from Forrest City High School, and then moved to Memphis where he lived for 24 years prior to moving to Texas. He worked for Armour Foods, ConAgra Foods, and the USDA before retiring at the age of 79.

He married his wife of 61 years, Marguerite Williams Gilmer on May 20, 1955.

He is survived by his two children, William Therrel Gilmer Jr., of Arlington, Texas, and Laura Gilmer Hrabal and her husband Steve of Fort Worth, Texas. He had four grandchildren, Thomas Andrew Gilmer, Matthew Aaron Gilmer, Conner Lee Hrabal and Marlee Kay Grace Hrabal. He is also survived by two brothers, Harold Gilmer of Colt and Bobby Gilmer of Wynne and two sisters, Mary Lynn Busby and Linda Cosgrove, both of West Memphis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Gene and Leland Gilmer and sisters Laverne Moore, Mavis Walraven and Beulah Pounders.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral will be at 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home in Forrest City, officiated by Brother Dean Holbrook.

Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery in Palestine.

The family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to American Heart Association.

