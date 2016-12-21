Mrs. Elnora Huff, age 66, of Jonesboro passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at NEA Hospital in Jonesboro.

Mrs. Huff was born July 18, 1950, to the late James Hall and Emma Young Hall in Gilmore.

She worked for the St. Francis County Health Unit for many years as a CNA.

Survivors include three daughters, Joyce Ann Christan, Earnestine Huff Dobbins and Sheila Huff, all of Jonesboro; five sons, Adam Huff Jr., and Brian Huff, both of Jonesboro, James Earl Huff of Marion, Kevin Lee Huff of Tampa, Fla., and Jeremy Horton of Brinkley; two sisters, Emma Jean Turnage of Jonesboro and Madge Graham of Tampa, Fla.; five brothers, James Hall Jr., of Benton Harbor, Mich., Lynnon Hall and David Hall, both of Forrest City, Earnest “Buddy” Hall of Florida and Larry Hall of Dumas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at noon at New Eden Funeral Home Chapel.

