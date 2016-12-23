Deangelo Hamilton Jr.

Deangelo “D.J.” Hamilton Jr., was born July 7, 2015, to Kenya Higgins and Deangelo Hamilton Sr. He was given a second chance at life on Nov. 9, 2015, by Baby Boy Brayden.

He was called home Dec.14, 2016, at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Deangelo was preceded in death by his aunt, Bobbie Blunt; great grandmothers, Rosie Anderson, Barbara Hamilton and Virginia Hamilton; uncles, Leroy Hamilton, Brian Sanders and Charles Blunt Sr.; and great-grandfathers, Owen Sisk and Jack Anderson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Kenya Higgins; father, Deangelo Hamilton Sr.; one sister, Ziarah Hamilton; three brothers, Hunter Hamilton, Karter Higgins and Dakwon Scott; seven aunts, Akisa Blunt, Marcola Bobo, Dalenisha Hamilton, Marlisha Bobo, Destiny Suggs, Khatavia Higgins and Kanaya Higgins; seven uncles, Khyri Jordan, Tyrese Perkins, Keenen, Kamarion, Kamron, Kylan and Ke’Drian Higgins; grandparents, Betty (Edward) Breathitt, Joseph (Takita) Higgins, Theresa (Larry) Williams and Clyde (Lakendra) Hamilton, Jr.; great-grandparents, Betty Blunt, Alice Alvila, Johnny Mullins, Patricia (Roosevelt) Sanders, Jessie (Joyce) Gist, and Clyde Hamilton Sr. and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation was held this evening, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Kincaid Funeral Services, 2615 S. Washington Street, Forrest City.

Funeral services for D.J. will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at 2 p.m., at the Church of God, 1433 Whitaker Street, with Minister Lee Henderson delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Scott Bond Cemetery, under the direction of Kincaid Funeral Services, Inc.

