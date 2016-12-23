Geraldine Johnson Banks was born March 28, 1945, in Forrest City, to Wilson and Jennie B. Johnson (both of whom are deceased) and went to her Heavenly home on Dec. 14, 2016.

She was baptized at an early age under the leadership of Rev. John Lockhart.

She performed domestic work for 14 years in the homes of O. J. Gandy, and later she worked for Chris Duckworth as a cook.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Jennie B. Johnson; a brother, Leo Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Jimmerson, Roberta Wells and Dianne Johnson; a son, Charles Banks and a daughter, Angela Banks.

She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Carolyn Banks, Sheila Andino, Darry Banks (Kendra Mayo) and Fredrick Banks, all of Forrest City, and Curtis Banks of Terrell, Texas; six brothers, Wilson (Crystal) Johnson, Jr., Napoleon (Tammy) Johnson, Clarence Johnson, Curtis Johnson and Kenny Johnson, all of Lafayette, Ind., and Anthony (Rachel) “Jerome” Johnson of Muncie, Ind.; five sisters, Murlene (William) Knight of Memphis, Loristine (Albert) Rhodes, Mae Helen (Calvin) Jimmerson and Marilyn (Bill) Johnson, all of Forrest City and Wanda Brooks of Terrell, Texas; 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; a special friend, O.D. Patton and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was held this afternoon, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Kincaid Funeral Services, 2615 S. Washington, Forrest City.

Funeral services for Mrs. Banks will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at 10 a.m., at the United Christian M.B. Church, with Rev. Willie S. Brown delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Kincaid Funeral Services, Inc.

Friends and relatives are invited to post messages and share memories at www.kincaidfuneralservices.com.