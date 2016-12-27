Mrs. Arlene Huckaba Davison, age 72, of Palestine, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at her home.

Mrs. Davison was born Dec. 22, 1944, in Palestine, and was the daughter of Lawrence Huckaba and Francis Jayroe Huckaba. She lived in Palestine most of her life, was a homemaker and attended the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Davison married Billy Davison in 1963, and he survives her along with one son, Billy Ray Davison of Paragould; two daughters, Lisa Bearden of Marion and Tammy Roberts of Palestine; four brothers, Charlie Huckaba and Bobby Huckaba, both of Forrest City, Raymond Huckaba of Savannah, Tenn., and Rickey Huckaba of Russellville; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She had two brothers, Donald Huckaba and George Huckaba and one grandson, Jorden Davison, who all preceded her in death.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.

Services for Mrs. Davison will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, with burial in Bell Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

