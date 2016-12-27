Mr. Joseph Eugene Ferguson Jr., passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Christmas Day of 2016 surrounded by his family at his bedside in Forrest City.

Mr. Ferguson was born in Forrest City on Nov. 28, 1918, to Joseph E. Ferguson Sr., and Mable Pettus Ferguson.

Joe was a devoted husband and father who was admired by all who knew him. He attended the University of the South at Sewanee, Tenn., and the University of Arkansas and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve 1942-1945; inactive 1946-1953 officer Atlantic & Pacific. Joe had worked for the IRS from 1941 to 1953 and was a farmer from 1953 to 1976. He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal, served as treasurer, Junior and Senior Warden of the Vestry 1950-2000. Joe was a member of the Lion’s Club, treasurer and president of the Forrest City Country Club and a member of the Bass Club. He spent his leisure time hunting, fishing, golfing, pool playing and traveling.

Mr. Ferguson married Lynn Mahle Ferguson in 1942 and she preceded him in death in 2014. He was preceded in death by a son, Jody Ferguson, in 1951.

He is survived by a daughter, Karen Withrow and husband Richard of Forrest City. A grandson, Justin Withrow of Searcy also survives him.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at 2 p.m., at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Burial will follow at Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Center, Forrest City Public Library, or to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

Visit the online registry at stevensfuneralhome.net.