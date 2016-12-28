Mrs. Mary Harbin Moody, age 91, of Forrest City, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at the St. Bernard's Hospital in Jonesboro. She had been in poor health for the past several years.

Mrs. Moody was born July 28, 1925, in Haynes, and was the daughter of Ben Harbin and Inez Shelton Harbin. She lived in Forrest City most of her life, was a housewife, and a member of the Oak Hill Church of God.

Mrs. Moody married John Moody in 1944, and he preceded her in death in 1997. She also had one son, Ben Moody, and one grandson, Chris Moody, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by three sons, John Moody Jr., of Forrest City, Lynn H. Moody of Jonesboro and Mark Wayne Moody of Missouri; two daughters, Mary Gail Walker of Wynne and Sharalene K. Vaughn of Monroe City, Mo.; three brothers, Will Harbin of Texas, Ronny Harbin of Forrest City and Paul Harbin of Franklin; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home. Services for Mrs. Moody will be held graveside at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hughes Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

