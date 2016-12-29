Jim Anderson, 67, of Palestine, passed from this life into eternal life on the morning of Thursday, the 22nd of December, 2016, at his home. Jim was born July 1, 1949 in Palestine, the son of Steve and Gussie House Anderson.

Jim accepted Christ at an early age, but was not baptized until Oct. 9, 2016 at ElCannon Missionary Baptist Church where he became a member. He delighted in attending, even in his sickness. He always said, “I may give out, but I won’t give in.”

Jim began working at the age of 16. He was a devoted and dedicated employee of Warwick, Sanyo, and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. He retired from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department on March 27, 2012. He refused to rest, so soon after retirement, he kept busy by working several jobs including farming, landscaping, mowing, and other laborious jobs to earn extra income and to socialize with people from all walks of life. He thoroughly enjoyed waking before dawn to begin his many “things” he would perform daily. Oftentimes, returning home at dusk to visit his friends, neighbors, family, eat supper, and finally to fall asleep watching his westerns.

Jim was united in holy matrimony to Erma Jean George Anderson on Dec. 17, 1976. Unto this union, four beautiful daughters were born, Sonya Anderson and LaTasha (Leonardo) Banks, both of Forrest City and Tameka Anderson and Tiffanie Anderson, both of Palestine. He also has two grandbabies whom were his absolute pride and joy, Avyonna Willis (Grandbaby #1) and Kambria Jackson (Grandbaby #2). Jim has six sisters, Drewcilla (Joe) White of Baypoint, Calif., Sideria Grays of Pittsburgh, Calif., Dearestine Doyle and Bennie Harris, both of Forrest City, Joeann Rivers and Bettie (Samuel) Johnson, both of Antioch, Calif. He has a childhood friend and former co-worker, George McDaniel Jr., and favorite cousin George Jordan, both of Palestine, whom he loved dearly. He also has a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. They are all left to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Anderson.

Jim was the backbone of his family, and is therefore being mourned greatly. We do find consolation in knowing that he is not suffering anymore.

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." -II Corinthians 5:8

Visitation will be held, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, from 4 to 6 p.m., at ElCannon M.B. Church, located at 2695 SFC 815 in Palestine.

Funeral services for Mr. Anderson will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at 11 a.m., at ElCannon M.B. Church with Rev. Taylor McDaniel Jr. delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in the ElCannon Cemetery, under the direction of Kincaid Funeral Services, Inc.

Friends and relatives are invited to post messages and share memories at www.kincaidfuneralservices.com.