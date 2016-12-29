Mr. Sylvester Norman Sr., age 96, of Forrest City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Born Aug. 31, 1920, in Louise, he was the son of the late Hal Dogan and Lula Taylor Whitaker. Mr. Norman was a retired farmer and a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Lee Flowers; daughters, Vester Jean Norman, Mable Gilbert and Vera Long and grandchildren, Annette Rufus, Dercy Gilbert and Anthony Gilbert.

He is survived by his daughters, Ardelia (Rodney) Echols and Louise (Ronald) Williams of Forrest City; sons, Sylvester Norman Jr., of Forrest City and Marvin (Fannie) Norman of Wynne; 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Clay Funeral Home located at 2522 E. Broadway, Forrest City.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church, 821 W. Scott St., Forrest City, with Rev. Ronald Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery, under the direction of Clay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church, 821 W. Scott St., Forrest City, AR 72335, 501-626-7665.

