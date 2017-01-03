David Carroll White

Mr. David Carroll 'Dolly' White, age 68, of Forrest City, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. His death came suddenly and unexpectedly due to an auto accident.

Mr. White was born Oct. 25, 1948, in Memphis, and was the son of Raymond Curtis White and Myrle Dean Weeks White. He lived in St. Francis County most of his life, was a mechanic, and a member of the Rusty Nails Cowboy Church.

He had five brothers, Venon, Danny, Ray, Harold and Lanny, and one sister, Doris White, who all preceded him in death.

Mr. White married Regina Kemp in 2010, and she survives him along with one son, Jonathan David White, and wife, Tamara, of Wheatley; four daughters, Dallas Ellis, and husband, Paul, of Wynne, Kariane White, Jasmine White and Destany White, all of Forrest City; three brothers, Lenon White of Palestine, Thurmond 'Duncan' White of Forrest City, and Claudie White of Marianna, and nine grandchildren, Ian, Cannon, Riley, Parker, Andie, Morgan, Anna, Zayne and Erin.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.

Services for Mr. White will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, with burial in Bell Cemetery, with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are to be made to the Rusty Nails Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 2940, Forrest City, AR 72336.

