Mrs. Patsy Jean Ponder, age 70, of Colt, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Methodist Hospice in Memphis. She had been in poor health for the past two and half months.

Mrs. Ponder was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Wynne, and was the daughter of Richard Andrews and Molly Martin Andrews Edwards. She lived in St. Francis County most of her life and was a housewife.

Mrs. Ponder married Wayne Ponder in 1965, and he survives her along with two sons, Mike Ponder of Forrest City and Kevin Ponder of Marion; one sister, Nancy Maglin of Langrange, Ga., and two grandchildren, Jonathan Drew Ponder and Thomas Wayne Ponder.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Stevens Funeral Home.

Services for Mrs. Ponder will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, with burial in Loughridge Cemetery, with Stevens Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

