Jr. Mustangs hoping to rebound from Monday loss

Headed into tonight’s 5A-East Conference game at Nettleton, Forrest City Junior Mustangs coach Chris Williams will be looking to avoid what he deemed a “mental second half breakdown” in Monday’s loss to Jonesboro MacArthur.

While Monday’s 39-38 loss was of the nonconference variety, it was still a loss, one his Junior Mustangs, 8-5 overall for the year, should not have suffered.

“We started strong and played a good first half, Williams said of Monday’s game, the team’s first since the two-week holiday break. “We let it slip away in the second half. Some of that was MacArthur’s pressure defense. They turned it up a little more against us after the half. That led to some turnovers at the wrong time for us and we just didn’t get all the way back.“

Forrest City is scheduled to play at Nettleton on Thursday in a three game set featuring the eighth grade girls, ninth grade girls and ninth grade boys.

“I think we should be back on track tonight,” Williams said. “Like I said, we played solid in the first half on Monday, we just didn’t finish the deal. And getting that game behind us I think we have our legs back for tonight. We are looking at our home stretch as far as the conference goes and we need to be ready each night.”

The Junior Lady Mustangs will be back on the floor tonight for the first time since suffering a 48-29 nonconference loss to Jonesboro Annie Camp prior to the holiday break.

In other junior high games scheduled for tonight, both Palestine-Wheatley junior high teams will be in action as part of a four-game conference set at Clarendon. On Friday, the P-W junior girls will also be part of the road trip to McCrory.

Lee Academy will host Marvell Academy tonight for a four game set that will include both junior high teams.

On Monday, the Lee junior girls lost to Tunica in a makeup game while the varsity Lady Cougars won their game 41-27.

The Lady Cougars led 13-3 after one quarter, 24-10 at the half and 35-19 to begin the fourth quarter.

Bailey Alldredge led with nine points while Meg Belcher added eight rebounds and Maggie Nimocks finished with seven points.