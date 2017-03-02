Mustangs fall to Hornets in 5A tournament first round

Maumelle wasn't looking for revenge against Forrest City on Wednesday.

Instead, Hornets Coach Michael Shook said his team wanted redemption and a first-round victory in the Class 5A boys state basketball tournament.

Led by John Word's 21 points and 10 rebounds, the Hornets dispatched the Mustangs 100-71 at Panther Arena.

"We are who we are, we play the way we play, sometimes it works in your favor, sometimes it doesn't," offered Forrest City coach Dwight Lofton after the game.

While Lofton would have liked to have had the first round state tournament victory, he knew just getting his team to state for a 15th consecutive year was victory in itself.

"Look at where we started the season, the losing streak we endured in the middle of the season and then pulling it together to finish strong and get here," Lofton added. "Because of that our season was a good one."

Maumelle (27-4) used a 36-19 second-quarter to pull away from Forrest City (10-19) which defeated the Hornets 91-85 in overtime in last year's Class 5A state championship game.

The Hornets, the No. 1 seed from the 5A-West Conference, will face Little Rock Mills or Magnolia in a quarterfinal game at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Mills faces tournament host Magnolia at 5:30 p.m. today.

Besides Word, three other Maumelle players finished in double figures. Quan Richardson finished with 17 points, Tremont Robinson had 15 and Darius Tate chipped in with 12 as Maumelle made 38 field goals -- 35 coming inside the three-point line.

The Hornets led 25-17 at the end of the first quarter, then scored 36 points en route to a 61-36 halftime lead.

Twenty Forrest City turnovers in the first half didn't help the Mustangs cause.

"It was just not a good first half for us," Lofton said.

They were able to gain separation from the Mustangs thanks to a 14-0 run in the quarter's first 2:32. Robinson and Richardson scored 11 of Maumelle's 14 points in the run, Richardson with six.

The Mustangs got within 17 with a solid scoring run in the third quarter but fell short of drawing even and taking a lead.

Maumelle stretched its lead to 85-62 by the end of the third quarter. With 6:00 remaining, Maumelle invoked the Arkansas Activities Sportsmanship rule with a three-pointer from Tate. Terrell Curtis' jumper with 1:25 left put the Hornets at 100 points.

Maumelle left an impression on Lofton.

"I like them as a team," Lofton said. "They'll have something to say as far as the eventual state champion will be. They're a team that could be making their third trip to the final. We can't throw shade on that. That's tremendous. That program has been to the final twice and they have guys who have been there twice. They are a good team but not as good as they were last year when we faced them in the finals. But they played better. Collectively, as a team, we just did not play well It was more of us playing bad than Maumelle playing to their limit."

Lofton played a large portion of his roster players, saying it was important to get the kids, especially those coming back next year, some state tournament experience.

"They were able to play a lot of minutes and I know that as we look ahead to next year, that will only help us," Lofton added. "That was a big positive for us coming out of the game."

In addition to Wednesday's victory, Maumelle also defeated Harrison 84-65 in the 5A-West Conference championship game last Friday in Greenbrier.

"Everybody has bought in, mindful of their role," Shook said. "They're understanding the team is bigger than me. Hopefully we can keep winning."

Trajon Norment led Forrest City with 24 points. Blayton Williams added 13 points.

Forrest City finished the regular portion of their season schedule at 9-16 and went into the 5A-East Conference tournament as a three seed. The Mustangs knocked off Paragould 68-57 to open the conference tournament before losing to second-seeded Blytheville in the semifinals and dropping the consolation game to Greene County Tech 85-84, giving them the four seed into state.