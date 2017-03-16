FCPL to have children’s events during spring break

The Forrest City Public Library will host a variety of activities for area children during the week of spring break.

Activities begin Monday, March 20, with a movie day at the library. Children who attend will be treated to "Finding Dory," for two separate showings. According to Lori Hutcherson, FCPL children and youth services coordinator, library employees will be popping and distributing popcorn for the showings.

The first showing will be at 10 a.m., and the second will be at 2 p.m. A second movie day will be held on Thursday. The library will show "Alice Through the Looking Glass," on Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"We're excited to host a couple of movie days," said Hutcherson. "We'll have a popcorn popper to make movie theatre quality popcorn, and will have a couple of showings on both days. If kids are a little late, it's not a problem. We'll still show the film."

On Tuesday and Friday, the library will host Lego drop in days. On those days, children who stop by the library can participate in Lego building competitions.

"We have a few Lego challenges planned for the kids," said Hutcherson. "Those that participate can win treats and things of that nature. It should be fun."

On Wednesday, visitors will be able to play board games at the library. According to Hutcherson, the library has a variety of board games that most children will enjoy. Prizes will also be awarded for game winners.

"We have a bunch of fun board games for that Wednesday," said Hutcherson. "We have Angry Birds, Disney games and more. We'll also be giving out some treats for those games, as well. We're looking forward to a good week."

For answers to any questions regarding spring break at the Forrest City Public Library, call 870-633-5646.