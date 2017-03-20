FCPD arrests four in drug raid on Franklin Street

The Forrest City Police Department recently made several arrests stemming from an investigation into the alleged sales of narcotics on Franklin Street.

During January and February, officers with the department’s Street Crimes Unit received numerous complaints from citizens in the neighborhood near Franklin Street regarding illegal activity.

Detectives set up surveillance in multiple locations in that area, and during that time, noticed a large amount of food and vehicle traffic going in and out of 509 W. Franklin St.

According to a FCPD press release, these individuals were known to police as narcotics users who were frequenting the residence for relatively small amounts of time. Officers secured a search warrant for the residence as surveillance continued.

Based on the known intelligence, a decision was made to execute the warrant on Wednesday, March 15, about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers found Cadarious Jones, 22; Tiffany Flenoy, 27; Quinton Lay, 19 and Darrell Goss, 24, along with a small child, inside the residence.

At the time of the search warrant, officers seized 6.5 grams of Schedule I controlled substance,

crack cocaine; 4.5 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance, marijuana; multiple weight measuring scales, $602 in cash and two fully-loaded firearms.

All four adult suspects were arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with purpose to deliver, crack cocaine, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor and proximity to certain facilities, enhancement charge.

Jones and Flenoy face an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

“I would like to commend the hard work of my Street Crimes Unit in their continued attempts to eradicate illegal narcotics from our neighborhoods,” said FCPD Chief Deon Lee. “I’m grateful that we still have great citizens who are willing to come forward with information that leads to these types of operations. A police department can only be effective if its citizens are willing to take the necessary step to clean up the streets. Hopefully, these individuals will rehabilitate themselves and become productive citizens in the future.”