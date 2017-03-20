Henry pitches PW’s Lady Patriots past Little Rock Parkview

Friday afternoon at the Palestine Sports Complex, it was the Class 2A Palestine-Wheatley Lady Patriots hosting the Class 5A Little Rock Parkview Lady Patriots in a non-conference softball game.

P-W pitcher Macayla Henry did not allow a single run pitching the Palestine-Wheatley Lady Patriots past Parkview 8-0.

Henry gave up just three hits through five innings while allowing one walk and striking out three.

Palestine-Wheatley took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Scoring a single run when Caroline Jones doubled with two outs.

The Lady Patriots scored a single run in the bottom of the second to lead 2-0 and added two runs in the third to build a 4-0 lead.

A four-run, fourth inning provided the final tally.

The Lady Patriots backed Henry’s pitching with 10 hits paced by Hannah Watlington, Jones, Sarah Brewer, and Emily Bothum each collecting multiple hits.

Bothum, Brewer, Jones, and Watlington each finished with two hits while Jones led the way with three.

••••

The Trumann Lady Wildcats took a quick 15-0 win over Forrest City Friday in first round games at the 26-team Bearcat Blast played at Friday and Saturday at Jonesboro.

Trumann lost their second game 8-1 to Bald Knob.

Olivia Greenwell had two hits and Lexi Jackson drove in four runs during Trumann’s victory over Forrest City. Greenwell and Daly Taylor had three RBIs apiece.

Winning pitcher Hannah Craig struck out seven batters in a no-hit effort against Forrest City.

Trumann scored their 15 runs on nine hits and highlighted the shut out with a 12-run second inning.

Brookland outscored their opponents 29-1 over three games, using a six-run fifth inning to down previously unbeaten Marmaduke 7-1 in the Red Division championship game of the Bearcat Blast Saturday.

Brookland’s run to the finals started with a 16-0 drubbing of Marked Tree on Friday, returning to blank Armorel 6-0 in Saturday’s semifinals. The Lady Greyhounds (4-1) reached the Red Division final by beating Gosnell 8-2 Friday and Rivercrest 6-1

Brookland travels to Trumann on Tuesday while Marmaduke resumes with Rector on March 27 following spring break.

In the Black Division, featuring the largest schools in the tournament, three-time reigning 3A champion Bald Knob blanked Class 5A Valley View 5-0 for the title, scoring all five in the fourth inning.

Bald Knob opened the tournament with an 8-1 win over Trumann on Friday before routing Westside 10-0 on Saturday, Bald Knob sophomore Kinlee Varnell tossing a pair of shutout wins in the process.

The Lady Blazers (4-4) blanked Dardanelle 4-0 Friday before topping Obion County Central of Troy, Tenn., 5-2 in the semifinals.

Valley View plays at Jonesboro on March 28.