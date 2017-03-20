Mustangs open prep season at HS Relays; have good showing

The Forrest City Mustangs opened the 2017 prep track season Thursday with a solid performance at the Heber Springs Relays despite not competing at full strength, according to interim head coach Michael Humphrey.

“We did not compete at full strength at the meet,” Humphrey said in a text following the meet. “I wanted to get a look at different athletes in events. With a high of 48 degrees and cloudy I didn’t want to risk injury. I saw some positives from this meet as well as some things we will need to work on. The biggest hurdle was getting the kids to overcome the cold weather, which can affect time and performance but I wanted them to learn to perform in all weather conditions.”

Led by a first-place finish from Kendriel Johnson in the long jump and a first place finish in the mile relay, the Mustangs finished second overall with 67 points.

Heber won the boys side of the meet with 105 points.

Humphrey said the most notable performance of the meet was Kavion Summerville who established a personal best leap of 40 feet 8.75 inches to finish third in the triple jump. Derrick Parker was third in the triple jump at 37 feet nine inches.

Kendriel Johnson won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet 6 inches, Arthur Dale Jr. placed sixth in the event with a leap of 19 feet 8 inches. Johnson ran second in the 100-meter sprint posting a time of 11.40 seconds.

In the field events, Alzerio Williams finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet 8.5 inches

Arthur Dale ran fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.87 seconds

Dontaye Summers ran second in the 400-meter sprint in a time of 52.08 seconds

Lacorious Williams ran third in the 800-meter finishing in a time of 2:21.01. Williams also ran sixth in the mile run with a finishing time of 5:11.68 seconds.

Stephen Lane was second in the 300-meter hurdles posting a time of 44.52 and Parker ran fifth in a time of 47.01.

Summers, Johnson, Parker and Lane teamed up to win the mile relay in a time of 3:46.80. “By the end of the meet the guys were hurting and cramping but I made them run anyway to see if they would continue to compete even when they are fatigued,“ Humphrey said. “They complained all the way but once the mile relay started, they ran, hopped, and limped to a first place finish and they competed like I wanted them to do.”

As for the second place overall finish at the meet, Humphrey said he thought it was great. “Considering we did not put our best in every event, second was great,” Humphrey added. “But we still have a long way to go in trying to defend our state title.”

Senior Girls

In the girls side of the meet, the Forrest City Lady Mustangs finished third overall behind Lonoke and Heber Springs. Wynne ran sixth at the meet.

Destiney Summers led the Lady Mustangs by winning the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, while Mercedes Penn ran second in the 100-meter dash.