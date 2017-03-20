Six-figure salary list includes four at EACC

The number of Arkansas state employees whose salaries are at least $100,000 a year increased by 211 this fiscal year to 2,933, the largest growth in almost a decade.

Most of the growth occurred at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, a teaching hospital based in Little Rock where the number of state employees making at least $100,000 increased by 146 to 1,400, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday.

The ranks at other higher-education institutions increased by 65, to a total of 1,148. Higher-education institutions include two-year and four-year universities.

At East Arkansas Community College, four employees are paid six-figure salaries.

The salary for Dr. Coy Grace, president, is reported at $199,018, an increase from the $193,222 reported for Grace last year. Richard Stipe, vice president/CFO business affairs, is paid $111,854, an increase from the $109,661 he was paid last year. Catherine Coleman, vice president of student affairs, is paid $105,565, an increase from $103,495 last year, and Janie Bailey, vice president of academic affairs, is paid $103,224, increasing from last year’s salary of $101,200, according to the report.

Among employees who work at state agencies other than higher-education institutions, 385 earn six-figure salaries. The report showed no increases in that category for the past year.

Funding for state government’s 2,933 highest-earning employees comes from a variety of state, federal and

private sources, including tuition, hospital billings and taxes.

The highest-paid state employee is Bret Bielema, who makes $4.1 million a year as the head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. UA basketball coach Mike Anderson is paid $2.45 million. Their boss, Athletic Director Jeff Long, makes $1.01 million a year, making his the fifth highest salary. UA Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz is paid $450,000.

The newspaper’s survey excludes elected officials.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is paid $141,000 a year.