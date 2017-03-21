Bill to allow boards to merge institutions approved by Senate

A heavily debated bill that would allow for a merger between Crowley’s Ridge Technical Institute and East Arkansas Community College was approved in the Senate Monday after being returned from the Senate Education Committee with a “do pass” recommendation.

House Bill 1543, sponsored by Rep. Steve Hollowell, R-Forrest City, puts forth plans for a merger to take place given the approval of the boards of directors of both institutions.

“I think this will be a good thing. It still has to be voted on by both boards, but, if they choose to do so, it can consolidate some of the things they are both doing, such as administration and the business side of things. That will free up more money to be devoted to expanding technical education,” said Hollowell.

Hollowell said, despite arguments as to the purpose of each school, the goal of a merger would not be to diminish the vocational education offered to students currently served by CRTI.

“That is something EACC has been working on, expanding their technical education courses and offering quality technical education. Of course, that is the aim of Crowley’s Ridge as well. This can free up some money to help do that.”

Sen. Ronald Caldwell, another proponent of the bill, said although he was not present for the vote, he left a paired vote in favor of the bill.

Caldwell said he believes a plan for a merger will be a positive move forward for the communities served by the schools.

“Now, the two boards will have to get together and decide whether they want a merger. I know there is a little bit of pushback from the [CRTI] board today, but as July 1 approaches, the governor will be making another appointment. I feel confident that a merger can take place and be a positive thing for both programs,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell also stated it is not the intention of the legislature to change the manner in which vocational education is offered to students.

“We certainly want to keep the continuity of the programs and keep the vocational-technical training as is. There has been a lot of talk about, you know, if you apply to take welding you’ll have to take college math or English and that’s just not true. If you apply to a vocational-technical program, that is what you will take,” he said.

While many voted in favor of the merger, some local legislators differ on how involved the Legislature should be in a potential merger.

Senator Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, stated, “First of all, all this bill is is a plan for how a merger should take place should the schools’ boards decide they want to merge. That has been something that has been a part of the legislation since it was first brought up in 1991. There will be no mandated merger of the schools.”

Ingram said the Legislature’s involvement has been more of a technical process, giving a plan of action for if and when a decision is made regarding a merger. “It was more of a technical process for us,” he said. “We’ve merged schools in the past. I believe Crowley’s Ridge and Northwest Technical Institute (Springdale) are the only two technical schools in the state that are not part of a larger school system.”

Ingram said, if a merger is to take place, he feels it should be left up to local governments and communities to decide. “I’ve been an advocate all along of this being a local decision. I think the schools’ boards and the local governments and communities in St. Francis County should be the ones to make that decision. I don’t think it should be made here in Little Rock.”

Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, agreed the decision should be left to local control; however, he said he feels there should have been no involvement from the legislature at all.

“I think that is not something the legislature should have been a part of,” he said. “I think it should have been left to local control.”

Murdock said he feels the schools offer more to their surrounding communities as separate entities.

“Both EACC and Crowley’s Ridge are great institutions in my opinion. They each offer something unique to the community; where EACC is more academic in nature, Crowley’s Ridge is more vocational-technical in nature and they serve different sections of the community,” said Murdock.

When asked if he felt a merger was now imminent, Murdock said, “As to whether they will merge, that will be up to the individuals who are appointed to these boards and whether they are in favor of the merger, so that aspect of it will depend on those who are appointed to the boards.”

He explained, however, even with the initial decision being left to the local boards, he feels the legislation is too far reaching.

“If you look at the legislation, it is very far reaching and lays out details for what will happen if a merger is to take place, when there was no need for legislation at all. There was no need for us to get involved,” said Murdock.

Murdock said because both institutions serve communities in the Delta, those communities and local lawmakers should be making decisions regarding them.

“We don’t need to be making that transition here in Little Rock. Now they’ve put it to a vote and you have people from Northwest Arkansas and Central Arkansas voting to make this decision – people who do not represent communities served by these institutions. This affects several communities, several individuals, and not everyone who voted on this knows the demographics of the Delta or why those communities are better served by those institutions being separate.”