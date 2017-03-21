Chamber selects Norman 2017 Citizen of the Year

The Forrest City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Edward Norman, longtime educator and former headmaster of the Christ Church Episcopal School, as Citizen of the Year for 2017. Norman will be honored at the Chamber’s annual banquet on Thursday, March 30.

According to information provided by the Chamber, Edward Norman was born Jan. 18, 1926, to the late Rev. Fay and Bethel Marsh Norman in Plainview, the second of four sons.

His father, an elder and minister in the United Methodist Church, served congregations in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. Because of this, Norman and his siblings attend several elementary and high schools in Arkansas.

Norman graduated from Douglas High in Wewoka, Okla., in 1945. While his three siblings entered the armed forces he enrolled at Philander Smith College Little Rock, a United Methodist and Historic Black College. He graduated college in 1949 with a Bachelors of Arts degree.

While attending college he met, dated and married Margaret Price (now deceased) of Detroit, Mich. Together, they raised six children.

Norman began his teaching career in Dermott, where he and his wife taught for five years. During this time, the Bishop of the Episcopal Church contacted the President of Philander Smith about a headmaster position at Christ Episcopal School in Forrest City, a private Negro school, the second known in the county operating from 1924 until 1968. He was hired and held the headmaster position from 1955 until 1966.

During his tenure, the school was relocated from the north side of Forrest City to the south side, due to a fire. At this time, the school expanded from one building to two modern buildings, housing seven classrooms. This allowed enrollment to increase to a maximum of 120 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

In 1966, he began working for the Forrest City School System as a counselor at Lincoln Junior High and Forrest City Jr. High schools. During this time, he continued his education, earning his Master of Science in Education in 1973 from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, with additional studies at the University of Oklahoma at Norman and the University of Texas at Austin. He also served as the adult education coordinator for the county. He retired in 1991 with 44 years of service in education; however, he says he will never stop teaching.

He is a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church, having held positions of Layreader, restry member and both junior and senior wardens.

He is a nationally-known Hall of Fame member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity .

At age 91, Norman is still very active in the community, knows every one of his former students by name or family name and works almost daily in his yard.

According to the younger generations of Norman’s family, what is so amazing about him is that he calls each of them by their names, recognizes their voices and still acknowledges each of their birthdays with a card and/or gift. They say his smile and conversation lifts the spirits of all who know him.

Tickets are still available for the Chamber’s annual banquet. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, March 23. For more information, contact the Chamber at 870-633-1651.