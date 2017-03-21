Emergency personnel receive training for managing traffic during accidents

Members of the St. Francis County law enforcement and emergency responder community gathered Monday morning at the Forrest City Civic Center for a training seminar on traffic management procedures.

Brad Perkins, assistant commander of District 1 for the Arkansas Highway Police, spoke to a gathering of law enforcement, medical services providers, firefighters and tow truck operators about the Traffic Incidence Management Program.

Perkins used a Powerpoint presentation to explain proper procedures of traffic blocking, positioning emergency vehicles and communicating in emergency situations. These procedures are designed to clear accidents from the roadways as quickly and safely as possible. Perkins used videos of past emergencies to illustrate the need for such procedures, such as dashboard camera footage that shows the consequences of not putting down traffic cones.

The Traffic Incidence Management Program is a federal program in the Strategic Highway Research Program, which was created by Congress to combat traffic congestion and improve safety.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s website, the “Traffic Incident Management (program) is a planned and coordinated program process to detect, respond to, and remove traffic incidents and restore traffic capacity as safely and quickly as possible.”

Perkins said this program is also designed to help economically as well as to improve safety. According to Perkins, 4.2 billions gallons of gas are wasted by cars idling every year, referring to cars waiting for accidents to be cleared