Patriots win over Mt. View, former coach on Monday

Former Palestine-Wheatley baseball coach Curtis Sims was back on his former home field Monday to play his former team.

Sims, who coached the P-W Patriots baseball team from 2011-14 before leaving for the head baseball job at Mountain View, brought his Yellowjackets to Palestine for a nonconference game against the Patriots, coached by Andrew Loe, who took over for Sims.

“I felt like we should have been in the home dugout,” Sims quipped when asked about facing his former squad, still sprinkled with players he coached before leaving. “You know the dugout was my design so I thought that might qualify me to be in it. I guess Drew didn’t see it that way.”

What Loe did see was an outstanding effort from his Patriots (7-1) in taking apart Mountain View while putting together a 12-1 victory.

Four P-W pitchers, Lane Teal, Drake Fowler, Will Nash and Jerrod Ferguson combined to hold the Yellowjackets to one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 hitters.

Teal got the win, going the first four innings, while Fowler, Nash and Ferguson worked one inning each.

Mountain View, playing without their ace pitcher and their best hitter, sent three pitchers to the hill with starter Ryan Sullivan taking the loss.

P-W roughed up the three Mountain View pitchers for the 12 runs on 15 hits.

Teal and Collin Hill scored three runs each for P-W, while Drake Fowler scored twice. Ferguson, Garrett Wilson, Peyton Fogg and Garrett Mitchusson each plated single runs.

Mountain View did not get their first runner on base until the fourth inning, after going three up and three down in the first three innings.

Fowler tossed a perfect fifth inning for the Patriots, while Nash struck out the side, all swinging, in the sixth inning.

Ferguson allowed the lone Mountain View run in the top of the seventh issuing a two-out walk to Sullivan, who came around to score on Blake Psada’s RBI single to avoid the shutout.

P-W led 3-0 after the first inning and pushed that lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the second. The Patriots added two runs in the third, two runs in the fourth, a single run in the fifth, and two runs in the sixth.

Loe said the two coaches made the decision to schedule the game for the first day of spring break.

“It’s a long road trip and we just couldn’t justify trying to play the game during a school week,” Sims said. “So we decided to play it on the first day of spring break. That isn’t the best time, because most of the time during the off week you don’t have all of your players. We were missing two today, who were on family trips this week. But that’s the way it goes. We will go back to work and we will get better.”

With the loss, Mountain View slips to 2-3 overall for the year.

P-W will host Hazen for a 6AA Conference doubleheader on Monday, March 28.

••••

In a game played on Friday, the Patriots defeated Little Rock Parkview 6-1 in the first game of a nonconference twin bill played at Palestine‘s Sports Complex.

P-W scored on a wild pitch and a walk in the second inning to break on top and then added three runs in the fourth inning.

Will Nash earned the pitching win for P-W working five and two-thirds innings, not allowing a run on one hit, striking out 12, and walking one. Jacob Swiney threw one inning.

Nash and Chase Worley each drove in one run to lead the Patriots offensively.