Quitman wins Rumble softball tournament title

With 10 returning players back from the team that won the Class 2A state tournament in basketball just eight days ago, and four who ran on the winning Class 2A state cross country championship squad in November, the Quitman Lady Bulldogs won their first-ever Rumble in the Ozarks softball tournament title Saturday night at the Terry Sims Diamond Sports Complex.

The Lady Bulldogs stopped an impressive tournament run by Palestine-Wheatley to win 9-0.

The Lady Patriots watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover after Quitman took the lead on a two-out single in the first inning.

Quitman scored five runs in the second inning, driven by a double, an error, an RBI groundout and a stolen base.

Caroline Jones provided a spark for P-W with a ringing single in the second inning.

Senior pitcher Summer Maxwell, recently signed with Mineral Area Community College in Missouri, took the loss for the Lady Patriots.

Maxwell started and lasted just two innings, surrendering six runs on six hits.

Quitman scored their nine runs on 10 hits in the game.

••••

In Saturday’s semifinal game, the Lady Patriots led 2-1 after one inning and added single runs in the second and third innings on the way to a 4-1 victory over Walnut Ridge.

P-W scored on a one out triple by Mary Beth Foster in the first inning.

Foster earned the win for the Lady Patriots pitching four innings, giving up one run, three hits, and striking out eight.

Foster, Autum Maxwell, and Jones each drove in one run to lead the Lady Patriots.

••••

Against Berryville, Palestine-Wheatley fell behind 1-0 before answering with nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 9-4 win.

Berryville plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Macayla Henry doubled, driving in two runs for the Lady Patriots in the big fourth inning.

Maxwell earned the win for Palestine-Wheatley working four innings, giving up four runs, four hits, and striking out three.

Palestine-Wheatley banged out eight hits in the game in scoring the nine runs.

Henry and Autum Maxwell each collected two hits for Palestine-Wheatley.

Madison Brewer collected the pitching victory for the Lady Patriots.

“We had a great two days,” P-W coach Robert Stivers said. “We had four winning pitchers in two days.”

••••

In the first game of the tournament, the Lady Patriots trailed Prairie Grove 3-2 headed into the third inning and eventually held on for a 6-5 victory in the back-and-forth game.

P-W put together a three-run third to go ahead 5-4 after three innings.

The game was tied at 5-5 after four innings and the Lady Patriots plated the game-winning run in the top of the fifth inning when Autum Maxwell doubled, driving in one run.

Foster earned the win for P-W working five innings, allowing five runs, six hits, and striking out seven.

Hannah Watlington led Palestine-Wheatley with two hits in three at bats.

The Lady Patriots, 8-3 overall, will next play on March 31 at Des Arc.