FCMC to celebrate National Doctors’ Day

Forrest City Medical Center will celebrate National Doctors’ Day on March 30 by honoring members of the hospital’s medical staff.

According to a press release from FCMC, “One of our most important relationships – other than family and friends – is with our doctor. Doctors are the gatekeepers to our health. In addition to providing preventive care and disease management, they serve as educators, researchers and advocates for good habits and healthy lifestyles.”

National Doctors’ Day annually recognizes the contributions of doctors around the country for their role in healing, patient safety, medical research and advances and respect for human life and individual dignity.

Forrest City Medical Center has 30 affiliated physicians in more than 12 specialty areas, including cardiology, family medicine, emergency medicine, gynecology, hospitalist, obstetrics, oncology, pediatrics, podiatry, pulmonology, psychiatry, radiology and sleep medicine.

“One of the key factors in a strong and vibrant community is quality medical care,” says Kevin Decker, FCMC CEO. “Forrest City Medical Center’s physicians represent a broad range of medical expertise, right here, in Eastern Arkansas.”

“Physicians play a key role in their patients’ lifelong health and well-being,” says Decker. “They have extensive knowledge of their patients’ individual health histories, experiences, and areas of concern or health goals. They work collaboratively with each patient to help achieve and maintain good health, through all stages of life.”

According to information from FCMC, National Doctors’ Day was first observed on March 30, 1933, spearheaded by Eudora Brown Almond, a physician’s wife who wished to set aside a day to honor her husband and other physicians. March 30 is also significant among the medical community because it marks the anniversary of the first surgery using anesthesia, performed by Crawford Long, M.D., a Jefferson, Ga., physician.

Later, in 1958, Congress adopted a resolution commemorating National Doctors’ Day, and in 1990, official legislation establishing March 30 as National Doctors’ Day was passed and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. He declared, “There is no greater reward than being entrusted with the care of others. The day-to-day work of healing conducted by physicians throughout the United States has been shaped, in large part, by great pioneers in medical research. However, in addition to the doctors whose names we easily recognize, there are countless others who carry on the quiet work of healing each day in communities throughout the United States – indeed, throughout the world. Common to the experience of each of them, from the specialist in research to the general practitioner, are hard work, stress, and sacrifice.”