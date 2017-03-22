Hutchinson to be keynote speaker Thursday night for Crossroads Coalition

The East Arkansas Crossroads Coalition’s annual banquet will be held Thursday at the Bill Thomas Technology Center for the Delta in Wynne. A reception will be held beginning at 5 p.m., with the banquet beginning at 6:30.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at this year’s banquet.

The Crossroads Coalition is a state-approved regional economic development partnership, working to cultivate progress and opportunity in Eastern Arkansas. Since its inception, the coalition has focused on four primary areas of economic development, education and workforce development, community development and leadership development.

Last year the coalition used its annual banquet to highlight the area of regional marketing with a presentation on eco-tourism. This year, according to coalition director Mark O’Mell, the coalition will again focus of Delta development with a presentation by Gov. Hutchinson.

“I think we can expect the governor to focus on the efforts being made in our region, and especially some of the advancements we’ve made in the past year,” said O’Mell. “Last year’s guest gave us a presentation on a tourism-related project, but this year will likely focus on area development and progress being made.”

O’Mell cited record steel production in northeast Arkansas, with the completion of the largest economic development project in Arkansas history, Big River Steel. He also mentioned the completion of Big River Crossing, a public pedestrian bridge across the Mississippi River from West Memphis to Memphis.

According to O’Mell, the banquet also provides a forum for elected officials, business and civic leaders, and education and nonprofit groups from across the region and state to meet and interact beyond their traditional networks.

“This gives those in the community an opportunity to come together, as well as to find out what we’re working on and what we’ve done in the past year,” said O’Mell.

The annual banquet also serves as a fundraiser for the Crossroads Coalition. The proceeds of the banquet are used to support the coalition’s mission to advance throughout the eight counties represented by the organization.

In addition to Gov. Hutchinson’s speech, the recipients of regional Leadership Awards will be announced.

According to O’Mell, the Bill Thomas Vision Award is presented to a Delta resident who has demonstrated visionary leadership with a position impact on his or her community. The ADTEC Education Innovation Award is presented to a regional educational group that has demonstrated innovative approaches to truing and education. The Regional Business Pacesetter Award is given to a business that best understands its impact on the community.

The LeRoy Dangeau Servant Leadership Award is given to an individual who has shown selfless leaderships in his or her community. The Pat Audrisch Community Advancement Award is given to an individual who has show an extraordinary positive impact on development in his or her community.

“This is going to be a great event,” said O’Mell. “Of course, this is open to all of our members, but it’s also open to anyone in our region who interested in getting involved. We’re hoping for a great turnout.”

The coalition is comprised of St. Francis, Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett and Woodruff counties.

Tickets are $40, and tables can be purchased for $350. For more information, call 870-238-5300.