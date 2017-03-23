All the way to the bank

At long last, I may have figured out how to make my fortune.

It started with a burn in my nasal passages, accompanied by an insistent tickle in my throat. Bear with me, I’ll get to my idea. But I need to set the stage for this one.

That burn and tickle soon became a nose running like a faucet, and a hacking cough. I’ve been through this many times before – a sinus infection which decides to ride the elevator down and give me bronchitis. Maybe even a little touch of pneumonia.

I didn’t let it get that far this time, since I had to sing in church that Sunday. I’m also working on a play. By the time I got to the doc, though, my voice sounded like a foghorn and I was coughing my silly head off.

Okay. At the doc’s, they shot me full of some stuff that stung like the dickens, and gave me prescriptions for an antibiotic and some fly-me-to-the-moon cough syrup.

A few days passed, and I began to feel better. Now, here it comes: One morning I stepped on my scales, I don’t know why, and discovered that over the previous week, without trying or even thinking about it, I had lost six pounds.

Obviously my illness had affected my appetite. And that’s when the idea hit me. First, I racked my brain and the Internet, to see if anyone had beaten me to it. Apparently, none have.

So here’s the scheme. I’ll make a deal with some pharmaceutical lab. And the next time I have one of my sinusitis-bronchitis spells (once a year at least), they’ll take cultures and breed my specific germs, to be put into injectable form or possibly a nasal spray (Folks probably wouldn’t want to take them by mouth).

Frankly, I think it’ll work. What is the one thing overweight people in this country want? Something that will make them lose weight without any effort or commitment on their part. Shucks, all they’ll have to do with my product is get sick for a while.

I can see it now. The weight loss miracle would come in two phases, the infection phase would be first, and when the customer had lost the weight he or she wanted to, phase two, consisting of antibiotics, steroids and other stuff like that, could be administered.

I can even see infomercials, in which person after person can tell viewers how they had tried and failed at losing weight, only to discover Dr. Dave’s (putting the “Dr. in makes it sound more authentic, don’t you agree?) Weight Loss Formula. One could go something like this:

“I was (cough) an overweight, disgusting pig (cough, hack). I had tried everything (cough, choke, spit up) and nothing worked. Now, after three weeks with Dr. Dave’s Weight Lost Formula (hack, hack, choke) I’ve reached my goal of being a 98-pound weakling.”

And while the testimonials poured in, so would the money. Lots and lots of money.

Of course, anyone with a working brain will know it couldn’t go on forever. But how many working brains do we have out there?

See, I’ve already re-gained the weight I lost, with interest, just like every idiot – I mean, customer – who tries a fad diet or weight loss scheme. But who needs to know that? With just a little luck, by the time folks gained back all their excess weight, I’d already be rich. It’s called free enterprise, folks. Ain’t it grand?

So, I have my idea. Now I need to hurry up and do something about it, before someone with streptococcus beats me to it. Besides, strep is nastier than my little ole infection. At least that’s what I’ll tell the suckers – er, customers. And I’ll cry all the way to the bank.

See you on TV, as soon as the contract is worked out. And above all, remember the words of the great W.C. Fields: “You can fool some of the people some of the time, and that’s enough to make a decent living.”

••••

You realize, this particular weight loss method is not to be confused with that stomach virus I had a few years ago. That was, well, miserable. And disgusting. I lost more weight than I did with the sinus bit, but I doubt anyone is desperate enough to try that one.

Then again, you never know. So once Dr. Dave’s Weight Loss Formula has run its course, don’t be too surprised if you see Nichol’s Cleaner Outer being touted on late night TV.

The frontiers of medicine await.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: David Nichol is a freelance writer who recently retired from the Times-Herald. He can be contacted at nicholdb@cablelynx.com.)