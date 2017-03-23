Council denies support for new system to power city facilities

The Forrest City City Council on Tuesday denied a resolution to support the city’s application for a solar-powered net-metering facility in excess of 300 kilowatts that is currently before the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

Calvin Murdock, Forrest City Water Department manager, explained the resolution would not give permission to build a solar facility to power a net-metering system, but would determine that the city is researching the feasibility of such a project and, upon approval of the application currently submitted to the PSC, can engage in further assessment and final determination of the cost, size, scale and feasibility of building a net-metering facility, which it would own in accordance with the net-metering statute.

“Nothing will happen without you saying it will happen,” Murdock told the council. “This is simply an item, the [Forrest City Water] Utility has raised a question with in regards to ownership. Under the net-metering statute, the net-metering customer has to own the facility and that is the only thing that we have to clear up so that there is no ambiguity as to ownership.”

According to Murdock, a net-metering system for all city-owned property could potentially save the city as much $700,000 that is currently spent with Entergy and the Woodruff Electric Cooperative each year.

“We spend $700,000 with Entergy and Woodruff every year. Through net-metering, we have the opportunity to produce 100 percent of the energy that we consume throughout all the city-owned facilities; the water utility, police station, fire department, everything the city owns. All of the wells and pumps owned by the water utility… everything. It’s a novelty within the state of Arkansas. We will be the first municipal net-metering customer in the state of Arkansas. We’ll be the largest net-metering facility in the state,” he said.

Murdock explained, on a net-metering system, the city would still be connected to Entergy and Woodruff lines in the event that city facilities use more energy than the net-metering system can produce in a billing cycle. In the event it does overuse, the city would be billed; however if the city uses less energy than it is able to produce, it will be credited, he said.

“It’s that simple. It’s a simple math exercise, a two-way meter,” he said.

Murdock directed the council’s attention to a large collection of research on net-metering systems and the positive impact the project could have on the city, telling them, “We have been fortunate enough that what you see here has been collected without one single outside consultant. You have not paid one red cent to an outside consultant. And the only thing we need to do now, the last hurdle we need to clear, is to clear the air and make it abundantly clear, through a resolution signed by the mayor and the clerk, that we will own 100 percent of whatever is constructed that meets the net-metering requirement.”

Councilman Roger Breeding asked Murdock, “We have this confirmed that Entergy is going to keep us attached to their lines in case we need that power? Woodruff is going to keep us attached to their lines and we are going to get a zero-bill from them each month, in a perfect world?”

“Each month that we produce more energy than we consume,” answered Murdock.

“And the other part of that,” said Mayor Larry Bryant, “Is that Woodruff and Entergy will have their demand needle, and if we go over, we will not necessarily be charged for what we go over, but we will be charged based on demand. That’s where they will make their money.”

“This is a give and take,” said Bryant. “This gives us the opportunity to see what could happen but that does not necessarily mean that the council will go forward with it. This is something that we can get more information on now because these things can take a long time to come to fruition.”

“But this is something that’s coming down the pike? This is something that is already in operation in some states?” asked Councilman Marvin Metcalf.

Murdock said there are similar facilities in the state. He explained the L’Oreal factory in North Little Rock recently built a one megawatt facility which went online three weeks ago and is in operation. “They are not a municipality and it is not a net-metering facility, but it is a similar concept to what we could be doing by producing our own energy,” he said.

Breeding asked, “Is there any grant money that would be available that we could get when this starts or before this starts?”

“We currently have grants through the Delta Regional Authority and we have an application in for those. We’ve got an application in with Natural Resources and I’ve been advocating that they declare us a ‘green project’ and fund us 100 percent. I don’t know how that’s going to go but that’s been my plea since this is 100 precent ‘green,’” said Murdock. “We have people waiting to see what happens with our application because other businesses, other communities in the Delta are waiting to see what happens with ours.”

Breeding said, “One of the questions I have been asked by many of my constituents is where the funds are initially coming from. Are they coming from the grants or are they coming from the Forrest City Water Utility’s savings? And if so, why are we trying to put in a solar facility while the pipe down the road is spewing water onto the road and you turn the corner and there is another leak. They want to know why we are not fixing so many feet of underground pipe a year, as opposed to chasing a solar facility. That’s a question I have been asked more than once.”

Murdock explained the solar-powered facility could be a proactive, cost-saving measure for the city. “We don’t have to spend $700,000 a year on energy when we can produce our own. It’s that simple.”

Bryant addressed Breeding’s question as to repairing underground waterlines and making the underground system more maintainable.

“I think, Roger, in the budget this year — because I’ve asked them to — they are going to take so many feet of the waterlines from the middle of the street and put them on the sides. That’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now. And with this net-metering system, we can make this a win-win. If we pass the resolution and send this, we can have Mr. Murdock come back with what the PSC tells us and then we can move forward with whether we want to do it or we don’t want to do it. But he can’t do a thing, and I won’t sign a thing, until we see where we can go.”

Metcalf said, “Trying to understand this and break it down to what kind of cost savings it could be, if that same material was given to me as a private homeowner, I would think that would be something I would want to try, especially if I could generate my own energy. As long as I don’t go over what I can generate, that just seems like a win-win. And you know, there is nothing wrong with being a pioneer of something. Somebody has to be first.”

Councilman Ronald Williams clarified, “If we pass this, we are under no obligation to go through with building a facility.”

Councilman Danny Capps said, “Mr. Murdock, in your narrative, you stated ‘It’s that simple.’ I really do not believe it’s that simple. I think there’s a whole lot more hurdles to jump and a long race to run.”

With council members Louise Fields and Justin Reeves absent, there were questions as to whether the resolution could pass with a majority vote from those present, or if it necessitated the majority of the whole council.

Capps, Breeding and Chris Oswalt voted against the resolution, Metcalf, Williams and Ardelia Echols voted for it. Bryant cast a vote in favor of the resolution to break the tie in the event that the majority of those present could pass the resolution; however, after reviewing the rules, city attorney Alan Cline confirmed the resolution would have needed a total of five votes to three in order to pass.

The council also accepted an ordinance to waive the competitive bidding process and allow Bryant to enter into a contract with Scruggs Equipment of Memphis for an estimated $40,000 to repair the city’s jet-vac truck.

Oswalt asked Murdock if this was the first major problem with the equipment. Murdock said there have been other issues with the equipment in the past; however, this is the first major repair he has encountered with it in his time as manager.

The council gave approval to fund a proposal from District Judge Steve Routon to replace the furniture and office fixtures in the District Court building. Routon and Kevin Lewey, of Delta OfficeWorks, presented council members with a quote of $46,807.40.

Routon told the council, “We’ve been using much of the same office fixtures since the 1960s. I know because I’ve been practicing law since the 70s and we are still using that same equipment. We want to modernize our office equipment, our wiring, our routing and computer cables, our electricity. We also want to refigure our physical computer hardware. If you don’t know where we are, we are in the St. Francis County District Court building and I’ll remind you that you pay half of our expenses and the county pays half of our expenses.”

He explained, “We would ask that this be paid for and approved from the District Court Automation fund which is administered out of the city and funded by court costs paid by offenders, so the citizens aren’t taxed for this fund.”

The council voted to accept a bid from Pardue Construction for $24,500 to demolish a condemned property at 435 N. Forrest Street. No other bids were submitted for the project.

Capps said, “I would like to thank you [Bryant] and Attorney Cline for your insistence on this. This is in my ward. I would also like to thank the other council members who have not voiced any opposition to this. The structure is definitely an eyesore. I will be glad when it is abated.”