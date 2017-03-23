Lady Mustangs to resume regular schedule

The Forrest City Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will resume the regular season schedule next week.

The Mustangs will play a junior varsity doubleheader at Wynne on Monday, March 27 and will host Greene County Tech on Tuesday, March 28.

The Lady Mustangs will host Greene County Tech for a single varsity conference game on Tuesday.

The Palestine-Wheatley Patriots defeated Mountain View Monday, 12-1, in a single no conference varsity game played at the Palestine Sports Complex and will host Hazen for a 6AA Conference game on Tuesday, March 28,

The Lady Patriots, off a second place finish at the Rumble in the Ozarks softball tournament played at Batesville on Saturday.

P-W lost to Quitman 9-0 in the championship game.

The Lady Patriots, 8-3 overall, will host Hazen on Tuesday as well.