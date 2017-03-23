Quorum Court hears appraisal update from county assessor

The St. Francis County Quorum Court on Tuesday evening heard an appraisal update from county assessor Craig Jones and approved an appointment.

Justices unanimously voted to appoint Earlene Smith to the St. Francis County Indigent Care Board. Smith is a former QC justice.

Jones turned the floor over to Jason Nichols, operations manager for Delta Mass Appraisal Services. Nichols provided an update on a mapping project for St. Francis County.

To date, the project has mapped 7,750 parcels of land out of a total 21,647 parcels, which is 35 percent of the county’s land. He said he hopes to have 50 percent of the project completed by the end of the year. The next stage of the project will be to develop a search tool that can be used to view land ownership. It will initially be for the county assessor and later available for use by the public. Nichols said these are only estimates and could change. “You don’t want to put something out until you’re comfortable with it,” he said.

Delta Mass Appraisal’s contract for the mapping project runs out in 2020. After this period, Nichols said, “The county and you guys have to decide what to do with it.”

He said that Delta Mass Appraisal does offer maintenance services. Otherwise, the county would have to acquire the necessary software to maintain the database and search tool. Nichols said the database could become obsolete quickly if it is not maintained.

In other business, Judge Gary Hughes stated that he spoke to Sheriff Bobby May about the appraisals for several old sheriff’s deputies cars.

Jones said he had the appraisal requests, but did not know anything about the condition of the vehicles.