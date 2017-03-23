Trial date set for group accused of threatening FCPD officer

A trial date was set Wednesday for four Forrest City men who allegedly threatened a police officer and resisted arrest at Walmart.

The case has drawn attention after a video showing portions of the arrest of Brandon Norris, 33, 716 Laughrun Dr., circulated on social media. The cell phone footage shows Sgt. Darren Smith as he is arresting Norris.

Norris, Dexter Dukes, 29, 2008 Walnut Dr.; Arsenio Clinton, 26, 412 Beech Grove Dr., and Maleek Ursery, 19, 407 Beech Grove Dr., are scheduled for trial on Tuesday, April 18. The four men are charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of government operations. In addition, Dukes, Clinton and Ursery are charged with terroristic threatening.

Dukes, Clinton and Ursery pleaded not guilty to all charges in District Court Wednesday morning before Judge Steve Routon. Norris was not at the hearing. Smith was also in court.

During the court session, several references were made to an approximate 20-minute video that officials claim shows the full incident. A defense attorney for one of the men asked to view the video. The Forrest City Police Department has not yet released their video in this case due to the ongoing investigation.

According to the police report, Smith was at Walmart when he was approached by management and asset protection personnel regarding Norris, who was believed to be banned from the store and was refusing to leave. After confirming that Norris was not banned, he was told of the mistake, and management apologized for the error. Smith reported that Norris became “irate and belligerent,” before he tried to calm Norris down. Norris “escalated his behavior” and demanded another apology; a Walmart associate apologized again for the mistake, and Norris allegedly continued to use obscenities and yell. Smith informed Norris to “make his purchases and leave” and that he would be arrested if he continued to be disorderly. When Norris quieted down, Smith began to speak with Walmart personnel regarding the matter.

Norris remained in the store where he was joined by several subjects. Smith was told by an assistant store manager that Norris was refusing to leave and making threats. Allegedly, he threatened to put Smith and the Walmart employee on “T-shirts,” which the police report describes as a “practice used to describe the death of an individual.” Soon after, Norris left the premises, police reported.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Norris reportedly went back to the store to return a purchase and demanded to speak to a manager. The assistant manager spoke with Norris while Smith kept an eye on the discussion to prevent another situation from occurring. Smith said Norris tried to argue with him, and when Norris became disorderly again, Smith told him he was under arrest. At that point, Smith “grabbed his hand to place him under arrest,” and Norris allegedly physically resisted the arrest, causing Smith to take his gun out of its holster.

Three individuals, later identified as Clinton, Dukes and Ursery, began to surround the officer.

In the report, Smith states, “All the individuals attempted to intimidate, surround, interfere and cause Norris not be arrested.” After being told that they were under arrest, the three men resisted and multiple officers were called to the store to restrain and arrest them.

In the police report, Smith claims that the use of his gun was necessary to gain control of the situation. His verbal commands and attempts to arrest Norris were met with aggression and insubordination, he said. Because he did not have an impact weapon or taser, he pulled his service weapon to gain control but it “was not a factor” once the men were in custody, Smith wrote in his report.

All four men are no strangers to the criminal justice system.

Norris has a 36-page criminal history with charges ranging from terroristic threatening to felony assault. He has been charged with disorderly conduct 18 times, terroristic threatening six times, and resisting or refusal to submit to arrest five times. He is currently on supervised parole after having been released from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Dukes and Ursery are both on bond on charges of first-degree murder stemming fom the death of Desmond Shaw. Dukes and Ursery were also charged with felonies of two counts of aggravated assault, battery and discharging a firearm in a vehicle in connection with the Shaw case.

Dukes has a criminal history dating back to 2005 and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in 2014, felony possession of drug paraphernalia in 2015, and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm in 2015.

Ursery has a “history of terroristic threatening charges by other officers,” according to the police report.

Clinton has charges ranging from felony assault to manufacturing controlled substances. Clinton’s charges date back to 2007, and Smith states in his police report that Clinton is a “known trafficker of narcotics.” He was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia in 2013, felony aggravated assault in 2015, felony manufacture of a controlled substance in 2015, and felony second-degree battery in 2016.

The Forrest City Police Department is continuing to investigate the case.

Police Chief Deon Lee was unavailable for comment on the matter.